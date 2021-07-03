1st Huntspill and Highbridge Beavers have issued a call for new leaders after a jump in the number of children joining its group.

The group, who are pictured here on a visit to Burnham beach this week, have seen increasing interest since the latest lockdown.

1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout group have grown despite the difficulties faced throughout the pandemic with all three sections, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, at almost full capacity.

Beavers spokeswoman Claudette Murley says: “By the end of term we will have invested 8 new Beavers, which has swelled our numbers to 15, with more on the waiting list.”

“We have gained all of these since returning to face-to-face Scouting but we have carried on all throughout Lockdown with Zoom meetings and most of our Beavers gained many badges in this time.”

“Therefore, we are looking for 1 if not 2 adults to join us every week and become permanent Assistant Leaders.”

“Our Beavers are age 6-8 years old. We are a very outdoors type of group and enjoy a range of activities like fire lighting, cooking, nature walks, and wide games.”

“If anyone is free on a Wednesday evening between 6.15 and 7.30pm and think they would like to join us please get in contact.

For more details, contact either Ian Murley who is the Beaver leader on murleyian@googlemail.com or Claudette Murley (Assistant leader) on murleydetty@gmail.com.

She adds: “We are also looking for someone to take over as our Committee Secretary as our current one is stepping down in September. This would be a commitment if 5/6 meetings a year which are only an hour or so, take the minutes, produce an agenda and undertake some training.”

“If anyone is interested in their child joining our troop please do not hesitate to contact us.”