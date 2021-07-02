Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is set to be given a new look as part of a major refurbishment, with work starting this month.

Blue Diamond, the owners, have this week announced the centre is to be given a major overhaul in a cross-store upgrade.

Garden Centre Manager Rob Vohra told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This investment by Blue Diamond is by far the largest since the centre was opened in 2001.”

“It promises our customers a new, fresh and vibrant shopping experience with a much improved customer journey. We are all really excited to see the transformation.”

The internal work is due to start on July 19th, and the external improvements have been postponed until the New Year to avoid disruption during Christmas.

Rob adds: “Whilst we expect there will be a small amount of disruption, we will be asking our customers to bear with us as it will be very much business as usual throughout this period.”

The work includes the formation of new departments and a new layout which ‘defines the Blue Diamond brand’.

Along with the recent departure of Edinburgh Woollen Mill from the centre, reported here, Mountain Warehouse has not renewed its lease with Blue Diamond and leaves on July 14th.