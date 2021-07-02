Beach users in Burnham-On-Sea have this week been urged by Sedgemoor District Council to dispose of litter properly after plastic bottles and broken beach toys were found discarded a short distance from a bin.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “The photo below shows what was left within a short walking distance of a rubbish bin so our message is to please use the bins provided and leave the beach as you would wish to find it – or better still, take it home with you and recycle the plastic.”

She adds that Sedgemoor’s Clean Surroundings team are regularly praised for their work in keeping the beach and seafront clean.

“We have recently received a compliment for one of our staff,” she says. “It reads: ‘I live in Burnham-On-Sea and am in the town on a regular basis. I wish to compliment a member of your staff who my husband and I think does a brilliant job. We frequently see a fair-haired lady picking up the litter on the seafront. She is extremely diligent and hard-working and obviously takes a pride in what she does. Please pass on our appreciation for doing what must seem an endless task so well’.”