A new online film has been released featuring a host of South West sports stars and celebrities encouraging people to have their Covid vaccination as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their local community.

It comes as over seven million doses have been delivered across the region but there’s more to be done, with nearly 250,000 over 50’s yet to access their first Covid vaccination.

The film, shown below, has been created at venues across the South West and it features Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, Jeff Stelling from Sky Sports, Charles Piutau from the Bristol Bears, British gymnasts Phoebe Jakubczyk and Alice Sumners as well as a range of people from our local venues and communities.

It’s hoped it will drive the message home to get your first vaccination booked or even bring your second forward to increase your protection against the COVID-19 virus.

Dr Michael Marsh, NHS England and NHS Improvement South West Medical Director, said: “With the summer months upon us it’s imperative everyone accesses their free vaccination. A huge amount of work has taken place in the South West to ensure you can access yours easily at vaccination centres, pharmacies, your GP and walk in centres.”

“If you’re over 18 you’re entitled to it and we urge to come forward as soon as possible and get it done. It’s the only way to ensure you, your loved and our communities are protected.”

Michael Eavis, Glastonbury Founder said: “The fields have been empty, apart from the cows and to get you back here you need to be vaccinated. Go and get it done.”

Jeff Stelling Sky Sports Soccer Saturday host said: “On top of everything else going on the things we love have been put on hold. We now have a glimmer of hope and we have a role to play. By having the vaccination, we can all make a difference. Please go and get it done.”

If you have not had your jab yet, you can book a covid vaccination appointment today, using the online booking system, calling NHS 119 or attending a walk-in clinic.

Details of pharmacies and other vaccination sites offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations can be found here