A man from Highbridge has been jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to a number of burglary, theft and fraud offences.

Christopher Rost-Aldridge, 31, admitted being responsible for several offences committed in Bridgwater back in April.

On Thursday 22 April, he entered the staffing area of a bakery and stole a purse.

Four days later he committed a similar offence at a joinery firm, stealing clothes and bank cards. He went on to use the bank cards to purchase items worth £37.49 the same day.

Rost-Aldridge, from Highbridge, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-dwelling burglary and one of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 28 April.

He was remanded ahead of being sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 25 June, where he asked for a further six non-dwelling burglaries, four theft and one fraud offences to also be taken into consideration.

Rost-Aldridge was jailed for a total of 18 months and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.

PC Jim Card, of the Police’s Operation Remedy team, said: “Rost-Aldridge is a prolific offender and therefore we welcome the court’s decision to give him a custodial sentence for these crimes.”

“We know how traumatic and upsetting burglaries can be for victims and the Operation Remedy team works tirelessly to bring offenders like Rost-Aldridge justice to make our communities better for all.”