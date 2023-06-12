Over 250 BMX riders headed to Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club when it hosted a round of the South West BMX Regional Series on Sunday (June 11th).

Riders travelled from across the south west to compete in the event at the club’s race track at Apex Park in Highbridge, pictured here.

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club‘s Mark Miller told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great turnout with 256 riders turning up to race and an amazing 22 riders turning out in the black and teal of Burnham BMX.”

“Four new riders competed for the 1st ever time – Betsie-May Golesworthy, Alfie Lewis and Jordanah Owen all made their debuts, with Thomas Eskins getting a 4th in his first ever race in the Novice 7-8 category.”

“The other novice riders impressed throughout, and in the 7-8 Novice category, the ever impressive Jake Forrest won a 1st, with Ralph Fisher finishing a close 2nd, and Albie Golesworthy working hard for a strong 5th place finish. Joe Penton-Voak carried on his impressive strong riding from the nationals, and won the Male 14 category, along with the Cruiser 13/14.”

“Taylor Hunt, who is currently on the British Cycling academy at 16 years old, took time out to race at his local track, putting on a super class display and taking a very fast 1st in the regional Elites.”

“Harvey Fryer was performing big jumps all day, and finished 3rd in the 17-29 cruisers. Kieran Browning-Parsons, who is getting stronger at every race, pushed his way to an amazing 2nd in the Male 17-29.”

“Elliott Hatch stormed his way through all his motos and final, with serious pedal power no one can match with a 2nd in the Male 7. Owen Miller ‘the 2nd jump killer’, jumped his way to a 2nd in the Male 12s, with Dexter Moore impressing throughout again, finishing just behind in 5th.”

“Jaxon Elliott pushed hard for a 6th in the Male 8 and his brother Dexter worked hard all day to finish 8th in the Male 10. Finley Till raced harder than ever with some great moves to finish 3rd in the B final in the Male 13. Little Arlo Hatch smiled his way around the track with his usual swagger to claim a 5th in the 6 and unders.”

“Bradley Day did excellent in his first attempt to double bike, in both the Regional Elite and Cruiser categories, with lots more to come from him. Tristan Clarke, Oscar White and Finley Forrest all pushed hard all day and raced well in the Male 12.”

“A massive effort was put in by all committee members, commissionaires and volunteers to create a great atmosphere and event. A huge thank you to everyone that helped and attended.”

The club, based at Apex Park, has thanked Highbridge Caravans for its support as the club’s main sponsor for 2023/24.

There are currently 80 members at the club, 15-20 of which race BMX regionally, nationally and internationally. The club is open to all, every Tuesday and Thursday 6.30pm-8.30pm.

Pictured: The action underway on Sunday – Photos Gideon Jones and Mick Wells/Micks Pix BMX Photography