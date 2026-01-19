Burnham-On-Sea BMX riders shine as night race draws 126 competitors

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club lit up the track on Saturday evening (January 17th) when it hosted a special night‑time round of its winter race series.

The ‘Under The Lights’ event, part of a three‑club competition between Bristol, Burnham and Cardiff BMX Race Clubs, brought a lively atmosphere as riders from across the South West competed under floodlights.

A total of 126 riders took part, with classes ranging from six‑and‑under right through to the popular RAD Dads category.

Burnham fielded 38 riders — the club’s highest turnout at a race event in recent years — and they delivered an impressive set of results, securing top‑three finishes in most categories.

Among the standout performances were wins for Jensen Dyte in the Male 7–8 class, Ada Porter in the Female 7–8s, and Elliott Hatch in the Male 9–10s. Freya Forrest and Willow Pritchard Roberts both claimed strong third‑place finishes in their respective female categories, while Dexter Moore and Owen Miller took second and third in the Male 15–16s.

AJ Prichard Roberts stormed to victory in the Male 17+ group, and the RAD Dads podium was swept by Burnham riders Oscar Van Ragnulf, Ben Panting and Adam Jones.

The series now heads to Cardiff for the final round, where overall winners will be decided.

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club continues to grow in popularity, offering open sessions and coaching twice a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Weekly updates and session details are shared on the club’s Facebook page.