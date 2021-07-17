A Burnham-On-Sea resident is to set to hold a five-mile sponsored walk on Saturday 31st July to raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Mandy Starks will be walking around Burnham with several friends, Sam Roberts and Nadine Barnes, dressed in sunflower outfits to draw attention to the fundraising.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I had breast cancer last year and the charity Breast Cancer Now was marvellous in supporting me.”

“Our ‘Sunflower Walk’ is being held to thank them and raise funds for them – it will be held on Saturday 31st July.”

The ‘Sunflower Walk’ is among many other fundraisers like Brave The Shave and a Walking In Pink that Amanda has done since winning her battle with breast cancer last year.

She has also raised £430 already by selling her home grown sunflowers. To donate funds, see her Just Giving page here.