Over 200 people flocked to see West Huntspill Players’ first performance since the lockdown easing – as the group put on a show outdoors to comply with Covid restrictions.

The award-winning drama group held four evenings of entertainment, consisting of three comedy plays with live music intervals, which drew deservedly high praise from audiences.

The decision to move the performances outdoors, from the Balliol Hall into the churchyard of St Peter and All Hallows, enabled the group to comply with guidelines. However, it came with challenges – including wet weather on several nights – but the team overcame these to make it a great success.

The show featured June Jenkins, Victoria Dean, Jessie Maddox, Janet Holderness and Tania Leigh. The second performance featured Shaun Durkin, Phil Crossland, Peter Gilraine, Alastair Murray, Victoria Dean and Matthew Taylor. And the third play starred Sarah Martin, Clare Virgo, Alan Jarvis, Alastair Murray and Greg Fear.

The technical crew in the background were Nick Gardner, Harvey Gardner and Colin Parish who worked hard to get the stage, sound and lighting equipment ready every night and then put it all away nightly too, including in the pouring rain on two evenings. Front of House were David Jenkins, Mary Parish, Wendy Salter and John Lamb, while Larry Bennett provided live guitar music at the intervals.

Director June Jenkins thanked all those who had supported, taken part, and attended the shows over the week.

June added: “We had fantastic support from the church as they gave us permission to use the church green in front of the church. The warden, Jill Woolley, was amazing, she was there every night and helped us enormously with finding storage within the church for our props and costumes during our production week and to lock up each night.”

