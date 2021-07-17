Burnham-On-Sea’s Specsavers store will be retaining its Covid safety measures instore and during home visits despite changes by the Government on face masks on Monday (July 19th).

The national opticians chain has responded to calls on the Government by healthcare organisations for face masks to be mandatory in healthcare settings and says that it will be retaining its safety measures.

With the easing of restrictions making many people anxious about venturing out and about again, Specsavers says it wants to encourage people not to delay their eye and hearing tests further.

Giles Edmonds, Specsavers clinical services director, says: “We want our customers and colleagues to feel safe at all times, so in line with guidance from the NHS, we are keeping safety measures in place, including the wearing of face coverings, unless there is a medical exemption.”

“This includes maintaining social distancing in stores, continuing to use PPE and sanitising all testing equipment and frames before and after each use.”

“We are also advising stores to keep their doors open whenever possible to improve ventilation and although card payments are still preferred, cash payments will be accepted too.”

Specsavers will continue to operate its Ask The Expert chat function on its website and its RemoteCare service, which enable customers to speak to an expert from the comfort of their home via video call or phone.

The company says that almost half of people (47%) have noticed that their sight, hearing or both have deteriorated during lockdowns and two thirds (66%) of those have put off booking a test, meaning millions of people are putting their eye and hearing health at risk.

To find out more about the safety measures in stores or to book an appointment visit www.specsavers.co.uk.