Hundreds of homes in parts of Highbridge and the East Huntspill area were without water supplies on Saturday, July 17th, following a water mains burst.

Wessex Water apologised to customers as its team worked to repair the issue and restore suppliesx

Homes in parts of Walrow, Bason Bridge, East Huntspill, Watchfield and Highbridge were affected.

It comes after a water mains burst overnight, leading to water pressure issues and then supplies being temporarily disconnected.

Most customers were reconnected mid-evening on Saturday.