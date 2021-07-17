Two kayakers paddling their way across the channel to Steep Holm Island sparked a call-out for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI’s lifeboats on Saturday morning (July 17th).

Milford Haven Coastguard Control called out the lifeboat crews at 10.46am following the sighting of two ‘inflatables’ drifting out to sea from Brean beach.

A spokesman says: “Both inshore lifeboats were speedily launched in ideal conditions, and proceeded to the reported area.”

“A follow-up observation from the Bridgwater Pilot Boat to Milford Control redefined the inflatables as two kayakers possibly on passage between Brean and Steep Holm Island.”

“Subsequently, the crew of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat ‘Doris Day and Brian’ were stood down and returned to Burnham-On-Sea for recovery, whilst the crew of the D-class lifeboat ‘Burnham Reach’ proceeded to intercept the kayakers.”

“The kayakers confirmed that they were trying to reach Steep Holm Island. The concerned crew issued safety advice and the kayakers turned around, heading back to the beach.”

The lifeboat crew kept watch for a while, and once the small craft were out of risk, returned to Burnham-On-Sea for recovery and wash-down.

Helmsman Marc Smith added: “They were OK, but potentially would have got into trouble once the tide had turned. We issued safety advice and kept a watchful eye as they returned to Brean beach.”