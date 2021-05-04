Residents living in the Town Council ward of Burnham Central will be able to go to the polls and choose between two candidates: Julie Flurry for the Conservatives or Gudka Ganesh for the Liberal Democrats.

The PCC ballot will be held on the same day as the local council elections so that voters can cast their votes at the same time. Polling stations will be open from 7am-10pm.

The PCC elections are held every four years and the position has been held by Sue Mountstevens since 2012. In 2019 she announced that she would not seek re-election.

The candidates for the new Avon and Somerset PCC are:

Cleo Lake (Green). The former Lord Mayor of Bristol is a founding member of the Countering Colston campaign.

Kerry Barker (Lab). A barrister who has worked in criminal justice for many years – he came second in 2016.

Mark Shelford (Cons). Ex-Army officer and councillor. He has promised an immediate review into the efficiency of Avon and Somerset Police if elected.

Heather Shearer (Lib Dems). She is currently the vice chair of the police and crime panel that scrutinises the work of the PCC.

John Smith (Independent). The former deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.