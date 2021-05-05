Consultation has started on plans to create a new Heritage Centre in Burnham-On-Sea.

The survey aims to determine whether local people are positive about the idea and what expectations there may be about a Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Centre.

A spokeswoman from Burnham Heritage Group says: “Following recent media coverage about looking at suitable premises to host a heritage centre, the local heritage group are starting a series of public consultations to determine how the community feel and what expectations there may be.”

“Due to the situation as lockdown eases, the initial phase will be a digital survey and the groups are seeking your responses via a poll at https://survey.app.do/ heritage-centre/aWa1DWdz.”

“The group are interested in how much you know about local history and heritage, or if you feel there is an opportunity to develop this locally.”

“There is a vast amount of history on our doorstep that often gets forgotten and we would like to know if you feel if this is appropriate or something you would like to see change.”