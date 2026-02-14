Burnham-On-Sea cake maker announced as finalist for three top awards

Burnham-On-Sea cake maker Dusica Roberts has been announced as one of the finalists for three top awards.

The talented baker, who runs the Dusicake cake shop in Burnham’s Abingdon Street, will be travelling to the 2026 DMA’s (D’licious Magazine Awards) next weekend at Allington Castle in Kent.

She and fellow cake makers Kerry Hemms and Verity Malinowska have been named finalists for the ‘Sugar Art of the Year’ award plus

The trio – who are known as the Siren Sisters – have been shortlisted for three awards in recognition of their impressive competition piece, ‘Mama Wata.’

They have been selected as a finalist for Sugar Art of the Year. In addition to this, they are also finalists for Sugar Sculptor of the Year and the Shine a Light Award, recognising artists who have not yet won a major award, but whose work and dedication deserve wider recognition.

‘Mama Wata’ is currently on display in the Burnham shop until the end of February, giving customers and members of the public an opportunity to see her in person before she leaves.

Dusica says: “Being shortlisted for three awards at the D’licious Magazine Awards is an incredible honour for us. Mama Wata was created as a celebration of strength, culture and storytelling through sugar art, and to have that recognised at an international level means so much as cake artists.”

“We’re incredibly proud to be sharing this moment together as The Siren Sisters.”