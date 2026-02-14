New cancer support group launching in Burnham-On-Sea this month

A new Cancer Support Group is set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea later this month, offering a safe and welcoming space for people worried about their health or seeking early‑diagnosis support.

The group, facilitated by Keith Symes, will hold its first meeting on Tuesday 24th February at 11am at The Waffle Hub in the Methodist Church in College Street. It will then run monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

The sessions aim to provide peer support, mentorship and signposting for anyone concerned about symptoms, waiting for tests, or navigating the early stages of diagnosis.

Organisers say the group has been made possible thanks to grant funding from the SWAG Cancer Alliance (Somerset, Wiltshire, Avon and Gloucestershire).

The initiative comes as Sedgemoor and South Somerset continue to record some of the lowest early‑diagnosis rates in the county, prompting efforts to create more community‑based support.

Alongside the Burnham-On-Sea group, further sessions are planned for Bridgwater, with ambitions to expand into South Somerset later in the year.

There is no set charge to attend, but participants are asked to buy a drink during the session to help support The Waffle Hub, which regularly hosts community groups and visiting advice services such as Citizens Advice Somerset and Thrive’s Village Agents.

Organisers say everyone is welcome, whether they are personally affected or supporting a loved one.