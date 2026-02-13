4.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 13, 2026
Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow re-opens on Saturday after huge fire
News

Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow re-opens on Saturday after huge fire

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A family farm attraction near Burnham-On-Sea that had to close after losing several animals in a fire is re-opening permanently from Saturday (February 14th).

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a building was destroyed and several animals were killed after a blaze at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow, last November.

Having successfully opening for a few days at the end of last year, the park has now announced it will fully re-open this Saturday.

Krystal Finch, one of the managers, says: “We are a bit nervous but it’s great to have people back through the door. A lot of people have missed us. We’ve got members that come every weekend normally.”

animal farm berrow

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com that during the closure, the park has welcomed the birth of three baby goats, who are the park’s first ever triplets.

“It’s been very tough. I think we really haven’t had any spirit in our souls until these new arrivals. The new births lifted our spirits. It’s giving us a spark in our souls. This is why we’re here, this is why we’re doing it.”

She added that as a special half-term offer, admission will be reduced to £8.

