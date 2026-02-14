Final call for nominations for 2026 Burnham and Highbridge Civic Awards

Residents across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to put forward their community heroes as nominations open for the 2026 Civic Awards.

The Town Council is seeking suggestions for individuals and groups who have made a meaningful difference to local life over the past year.

The annual awards celebrate those who go above and beyond in supporting others, strengthening community spirit, and improving the wellbeing of local residents.

This year’s categories include:

Help and support within the community (individual award)

Lifetime Achievement (individual award)

An individual who has gone above and beyond in helping others

Community Group Award for services to residents of Burnham and Highbridge

Full criteria for each category can be found on the Town Council’s website, and nomination forms are available to download or to collect from the Council Offices in Jaycroft Road during reception hours.

Completed nominations must be submitted by 5pm on Monday 23rd February 2026. The Council has confirmed that late entries cannot be considered.

The winners will be announced at a Civic Awards ceremony on Thursday 26th March, where shortlisted nominees will be recognised for their contributions to the community.

Pictured: Last year’s winners at the Burnham and Highbridge Civic Awards ceremony