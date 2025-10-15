Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers issue heartfelt appeal for support as costs soar

Organisers of Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival have issued a passionate call for support as this year’s event approaches, highlighting the rising costs of staging one of the town’s most popular traditions.

The spectacular Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025 takes place on Monday November 3rd, with over 70 entries.

Carnival organisers say every penny of support makes a difference as they struggle to meet rising costs of holding the event, which last year totalled around £33,500.

Organisers are encouraging everyone attending this year’s Carnival to be as generous as possible to help keep the event alive and continue supporting local causes.

Annalee New, Collection Convener, pictured with the team of organisers, says: “It’s a very expensive event to put on, and the figure is rising year on year. That’s why it’s more important than ever that people support Carnival in any way they can.”

Crowd donations during the parade remain a vital source of funding. Last year, £11,034.12 was collected, with £4,791.10 donated back to charities and local groups who help make the event possible.

She adds: “Our traditional collection of donations from the crowd, during the parade, is a key way of raising funds, as well as enabling us to make donations to charities and local community groups to assist in their fundraising efforts.”

Expenses in 2024 included vehicle hire (£1,226), TTRO and PRS licences (£1,241), insurance (£2,737), medical cover (£2,317), the hire of radios and toilets (£3,948) while prize and appearance money reached £5,175.

One standout volunteer, Marg Cornish, collected £430.12 on the night last year, which was shared between Carnival funds and her chosen charity, ‘In Charley’s Memory’. Annalee adds: “Without the fantastic effort of volunteers like Marg, we wouldn’t be able to continue this good work.”

Profits from the sale of Carnival programmes also go directly into covering the event’s overheads.