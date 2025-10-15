Plans submitted to revamp entrance at Brean holiday park

The entrance to Unity Beach Holiday Park in Brean could soon look very different if plans submitted to Somerset Council are approved.

A full planning application has been lodged for the popular holiday destination on Coast Road, Berrow, near Burnham-On-Sea.

The proposal outlines a significant reconfiguration of the park’s main access road, including the removal of the existing entrance canopy and surrounding hard standing.

If given the green light, the development would introduce new internal roads, parking areas, landscaping, and associated infrastructure aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

A public consultation on the plans (Ref: 05/25/00007) began on 14th October 2025, giving local residents and stakeholders the opportunity to share their views before a decision is made.

Unity Beach Holiday Park is a well-known site in the area, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The proposed changes are part of ongoing efforts to modernise facilities and improve access for guests.