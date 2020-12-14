Burnham-On-Sea’s cemetery has been temporarily closed as a safety precaution after a huge tree came down over the weekend.

The cemetery in Burnham’s Westfield Road was closed on Sunday after a large beech tree fell on Saturday (December 12th).

While there was no damage to gravestones, the Town Council’s cemetery caretaker closed the land as a precaution.

A local resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The tree came down with a loud thud on Saturday afternoon – there was no wind at the time or bad weather so the timing was very unexpected.”

“The tree is very old – it’s believed to be about 130 years old. Fortunately, no-one was near it when it came down, so no-one was hurt.”

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page