Burnham-On-Sea’s cemetery has been temporarily closed as a safety precaution after a huge tree came down over the weekend.

The cemetery in Burnham’s Westfield Road was closed on Sunday after a large beech tree fell on Saturday (December 12th).

While there was no damage to gravestones, the Town Council’s cemetery caretaker closed the land as a precaution.

A local resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The tree came down with a loud thud on Saturday afternoon – there was no wind at the time or bad weather so the timing was very unexpected.”

“The tree is very old – it’s believed to be about 130 years old. Fortunately, no-one was near it when it came down, so no-one was hurt.”