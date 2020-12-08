Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has this week started taking Santa Claus on his annual tour of the town’s streets this Christmas for charity – socially-distanced and with extra Covid safety measures in place.

On Monday (December 7th), the club began its the long-running tradition of taking Santa on a sleigh around the towns.

Hillview Chairman Duncan Britton said: “We started off in the Winchester Road area of Burnham and got a really warm welcome everywhere we went – it was a great first evening.”

Hillview have been given a permit to take Santa and his sleigh around the towns, playing carols to spread some Christmas spirit and collect for their chosen charity, Childrens Hospice South West.

Duncan adds: “We are abiding by Government guidelines, having only four club members with the sleigh, all of whom are wearing masks and gloves. This year we aren’t knocking on doors, but when you hear the Christmas carols please come out and say hello to Santa and make a donation if you wish.”

“We have collection buckets on the corners of the sleigh and collection tubes that are two metres long. If you do come out, please respect the social distancing.”

“We will do our upmost to cover the whole of Burnham and Highbridge. Thank you for your kind support in these hard times – we wish you a very merry Christmas.”