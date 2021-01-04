A Burnham-On-Sea charity has been given a boost by shoppers at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.

In Charley’s Memory, which helps hundreds of young people affected by mental health every year, was set up after Burnham teenager Charley Marks took his own life at age 18 in 2014.

The charity was one of the garden centre’s charities of the year during 2020 and it raised £1,690.44 for the organisation from donations of spare change through the year.

Dawn Carey, the charity’s operations manager, said: “We are really grateful to the garden centre and shoppers for this very kind donation which will help us continue our work in providing mental health support.”