A homeless person has thanked kind-hearted Burnham-On-Sea residents for their support by putting up two posters in a bus shelter where he slept for several weeks last year.

The man, who has not given his name, put up the posters in the Victoria Street shelter, as pictured here.

The posters wish passers-by a happy New Year and state simply: “Thank you all in Burnham-On-Sea for the kindness you have given to me from the man who slept here.”