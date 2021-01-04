A team of marine mammal medics from Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue was called to a dolphin stranded on Sand Bay beach near Weston on Sunday morning (January 3rd).

The six foot common dolphin washed up on the morning’s high tide and was stranded several hundred metres from the top of the beach.

Coastguards from Weston attended the scene, along with BARB’s fully trained marine mammal medics and several volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who specialise in marine strandings.

The team walked out across the mudflats to reach the stranded Dolphin where they assessed its condition, pictured here.

“It had initially been showing signs of life, with air being blown through its blowhole, but sadly it was declared deceased during the incident,” said a spokesman.

“A sad ending for such a wonderful creature.”

The body, estimated to be around 200kg, was taken off the beach for formal logging and further investigation to assess the cause of the death.