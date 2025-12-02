10.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 02, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Christmas trees festival to return with dozens of sparkling trees
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea Christmas trees festival to return with dozens of sparkling trees

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Christmas tree festival is set to return this weekend with dozens of decorated trees on display.

A record number of sparkling festive trees will go on display for a fortnight at St Andrew’s Church.

The popular free-to-enter festival will be open to the public each day up to Christmas. It has been running for 13 years.

Local businesses and groups from across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are this week setting up and decorating their trees with unique items according to different themes.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be holding the Christmas tree festival again this year and thank all those groups and businesses taking part.”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies.”

The Christmas Tree Festival will be dedicated at a family service this coming Saturday (December 6th) at 6.00pm.

