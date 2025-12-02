Burnham-On-Sea project among nine awarded £50,000 to cut waste

A Burnham-On-Sea project is among nine community groups across Somerset to share over £50,000 in grants aimed at reducing waste and encouraging reuse.

The funding comes from the Waste Not Somerset Fund, managed by Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) and jointly supported by Somerset Council and its collections contractor SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

The Fund reinvests income from the sale of recyclable materials to back local initiatives that promote repair, reuse and sustainable behaviour.

Weston Hospicecare in Burnham-On-Sea has received support to create an upcycling and repair zone, joining projects across the county including a Yeovil repair shop, a Glastonbury composting hub, and a Wellington clothes swap for disadvantaged families.

Kirsty Campbell, Senior Programmes Manager at SCF, said: “The grants go directly to community groups who are making a difference on their doorstep. From holding clothes swaps to collecting donated tech, we’re pleased to support the many creative ways communities are helping reduce waste and boost sustainability.”

Since the Fund launched in 2024, more than 20 tonnes of waste have been diverted from disposal.

Samuel Fisher, Senior Community Liaison Manager at SUEZ, added: “We were impressed that each project showed an innovative approach to introduce reusable items back into the local economy.”

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Executive Member for Transport and Waste Services at Somerset Council, said: “Somerset communities are leading the way in reducing and reusing waste. Recycling is great, but these groups prove that reuse is much better.”