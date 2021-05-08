Burnham-On-Sea clubs, community groups and local charities have this week been invited to contact the town’s Ritz Social Club who are now taking bookings for their regular Monday night fundraising quizzes, which start from 21st June.

The Ritz Social Club offers community groups the opportunity to raise a substantial amount of money for their good cause from the quizzes.

“We organise everything, from supplying the questions, quizmaster, and the raffle,” says the Ritz Social Club’s Mike Barsby.

“All the good cause has to do is promote the quiz within their group, supply raffle prizes, and enjoy the evening.”

“The quiz is family-friendly, hand out rounds are given out at 8pm, and the questions start promptly at 8.30pm, ending about 10.30pm.”

“Teams of up to six are invited to arrive from 7.30pm. Admission is £1 per person. Every penny raised on the night goes to the visiting charity or group and the winning team gets a token prize.”

“Most local groups and charities have had a tough time recently and demand for the available dates will be high.”

“Bookings will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis. To book your date, email: mikebarsby21@gmail.com or text Mike on 07936538263.”