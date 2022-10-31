Burnham-On-Sea Cricket Club members met on Friday night (October 28th) at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club to celebrate 161 years of cricket and to present their annual trophies.

The Club Chairman thanked the club’s sponsors, House Fox Estate Agents and Northam Farm Holiday Park of Brean, whose support, he said, was “invaluable” alongside all its volunteers who help to get cricket played.

A spokesman adds: “We all enjoyed a superb meal and an excellent social evening.”

“The Chairman reported that the club had enjoyed a successful season with the 1st XI pushing for promotion to the Premier Division and winning the WSM Stephenson T20 Cup. ”

“The 2nd XI had introduced a lot of younger players to the game which bodes well for future seasons.”

“After the dinner, trophies were presented to the players for their achievements during the season.”

“They included 1st XI batting Skrimshire Cup Bradley House, 1st XI Bowling Louie Gratton Cup Robbie Driver 1st XI xi 2nd XI Batting Noël Akers Cup Phil White 2nd XI Bowling Archie Stamp.”

“1st XI Player of the year was Peter Harris, 2nd XI Player of the Year was Aidan Roberts; and Young player of the Year was Matt Hall, while Clubman Of the Year was Conor Lefrere and Mid week Batting winner was Bradley House and Mid week Bowling winner was Matt Dibble.”

Pictured: Robbie Driver receives the 1st XI bowling cup; Pete Harris receives the 1st XI player of the year award; Archie Stamp receives the 2nd XI bowling cup; Bradley House receives the 1st XI Skrimshire batting cup (Photos: contributed)