West Huntspill Model Railway is marking Halloween by holding an evening of fun-filled night time train rides for families today (Monday, October 31st).

The model railway in New Road, West Huntspill, has a special Halloween evening planned with plenty of fun surprises for families taking a ride.

The rides will operate from 5.30pm-8pm and tickets cost £1.50 per ride.

A spokesman says: “There will be lots of scares and ghosties and ghoolies around the railway track, and a chance to have a ride on the various trains that will be operating.”

“There will also be refreshments served in our clubhouse. It is usually a very popular event, so get there early!”

 

 
