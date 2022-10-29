Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Poppy Appeal launched on Saturday (29th October) with collections now underway across the two towns.

Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion is overseeing the annual appeal, which runs for two weeks.

A team of 30 volunteers has begun selling poppies at Burnham’s Tesco and Lidl stores and Highbridge’s Aldi and Asda stores.

The appeal was launched at Burnham-On-Sea’s Royal British Legion branch in Victoria Street on Saturday by members of the Burnham Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, including organisers Ruth and John Crosby and Rosemary Parker.

Ruth told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such an important time of the year for the Royal British Legion and for local people who pay their respects to the fallen.”

Poppies and poppy-themed items are on sale in the Legion shop in Victoria Street daily from 10am-3pm during the Poppy Appeal.

The 2021 Burnham and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised a huge £22,317 in a fortnight while the 2020 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised £18,235 and it’s hoped a large total will be collected again this year.