Burnham-On-Sea carnival programmes have gone on sale this week, featuring full details of the entries that will be in the big parade on Monday November 7th.

The programme, costing £1, includes a list of the carnival clubs taking part, plus road closures, the carnival route and background information.

This year’s programme is on sale at Burnham’s tourist information centre, plus GW Hurley newsagents and the Toycupboard.

The Burnham-On-Sea carnival procession starts at 7.30pm on Monday November 7th, while the fireworks will begin at 6.30pm on Sunday November 6th.

Also see: Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2022