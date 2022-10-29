The ‘Fixy’ repair van will be visiting Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday 1st November to help residents get small electrical items repaired, rather than throwing them away.

The blue and white van will be outside Burnham-On-Sea’s Cost of Living support event at The Princess Theatre.

“The van promotes the repair and reuse of electrical items as a viable alternative to throwing them away or recycling them,” explains a spokesman.

“Fixing electricals is often easier than people think and as well as environmental benefits – it saves money and means you can keep hold of loved items for longer.”

“Each year, millions of tonnes of electrical and electronic waste are thrown away and it is estimated that the average UK household has 20 unwanted electrical items.”

The Fixy team – who also attended last weekend’s food festival in Burnham-On-Sea – will be on hand to discuss local options for repair and reuse and making it part of your usual routine.

The service was launched earlier this year and will be either outside the theatre or in the car park.

The Fixy project is being delivered by Somerset Waste Partnership in partnership with Resource Futures.