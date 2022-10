A capacity audience of 200 people enjoyed a performance by a top TV comedian in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday night (October 28th).

Mark Simmons – as seen on ‘Mock The Week’, BT Sport and ITV, brought his show to the town’s Princess Theatre.

The ‘master of one-liners’ recently joined Dara O’Brian and Hugh Dennis on BBC2’s Mock The Week as a semi-regular on the show.

He performed a line-up of entertaining stories and gags that won warm applause from the Burnham audience.