The owners of a new restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea town centre have this week confirmed it set to open in the New Year.

The new restaurant, called Eat Together, will open at 75 High Street – formerly occupied by an estate agent.

Eat Together will offer a menu featuring Mediterranean dishes and traditional fish and chips, says owner, Balbahadar Singh. “We are intending to open early in the New Year,” he added.

Town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea recently supported licensing proposals for the new business. They supported the application for the sale of alcohol at the premises between 11am-11pm daily.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported earlier this year that revised proposals had been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council for a change of use and conversion into the new restaurant, as reported here.

The updated plans include a revised layout on the ground floor and first floor to try and adresss previous concerns from councillors about potential noise for neighbouring properties. Councillors decided to support the revised application on the grounds of increased business use, bringing a vacant building back into use, and potential new employment.

The estate agent vacated the premises last autumn after moving into a new central location in the High Street, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.