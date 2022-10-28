Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has retained his Armed Forces Minister role after new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

James Heappey has been reappointed to the same role he held under Boris Johnson.

During Liz Truss’s brief term as Prime Minister, Mr Heappey also served as veterans’ affairs minister and had a place in the Cabinet. The veterans role has reverted to MP Johnny Mercer, who held the role during Boris Johnson’s time in Downing Street.

Mr Heappey threatened to resign if the Government broke a pledge to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 – a promise that Mr Sunak has not yet committed to either.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been adamant that spending on Britain’s armed forces must rise in the face of the growing threat from countries like Russia and China.

Mr Wallace, who has retained his position in Rishi Sunak’s new administration, successfully secured commitments to increase the defence budget under both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Mr Johnson initially agreed to raise it to 2.5% of national income by the end of the decade – compared to the Nato minimum of 2% – a commitment that Ms Truss subsequently lifted to 3%.

However, national newspaper reports say it is not immediately clear whether it will survive under the new administration as Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt look to balance the books.

Mr Heappey said earlier this month that they both believe the pledge “must be delivered”.