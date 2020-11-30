A huge total of £18,235 has been raised by generous Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents for the Royal British Legion during this month’s Poppy Appeal, it has been announced this week.

Generous local residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area dug deep to donate to the appeal by buying thousands of poppies in the run-up to Remembrance Day despite the pandemic and lockdown.

Organiser Ruth Crosby, pictured above, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham and Highbridge have again done themselves proud by donating a fantastic sum.”

“The money collected this year was down on last year’s record collection of £31,016.62 but that’s to be expected during the current Covid restrictions which meant we had far fewer Poppy sellers this year.”

“A massive thank you goes to everyone who generously donated and supported our fundraising – it really is humbling to see the amount raised during such a difficult year.”

She adds: “Special thanks go to Tesco and Aldi for allowing our Poppy collections to go ahead in a safe manner, and also to the local schools – including Burnham Infants, Berrow and Churchfield – and GW Hurley who also raised big sums.”

“We also thank Clare Constance for making poppy-themed face masks for us which raised a superb £800 towards the appeal – a wonderful effort. Thanks as well go to those who created fabric poppies.”

“Our thanks also go to the Rotary Club for their substantial and very kind donation towards the appeal, and to Burnham Chamber of Trade for supporting the successful Poppy-themed shop window competition, which was won by David Bull Opticians.”

“Thanks also must go to the Town Council for installing the giant poppies on lamp posts in Burnham and Highbridge town centres in support of the fundraising during the fortnight – they looked wonderful.”