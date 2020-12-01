Burnham-On-Sea library users will be able to once again browse the shelves for books, talking books and DVDs from Wednesday (December 2nd).

Anyone with a library card can visit their local library and choose from thousands of titles and borrow up to 20 items at a time free of charge when the lockdown ends.

Other services will also continue, such as computers for public use and the Library Choice service whereby staff can pick a selection of titles based on what customers say they like to read, watch or listen to. The online service has also been enhanced so that customers can download free books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers and comics. Cllr David Hall, Somerset County Council cabinet member for economic development and community infrastructure, said: “Somerset Libraries have been continually supporting the community over the past eight months, with our online services – often by offering a range of services in libraries even during lockdown.”

“One customer contacted us recently to say she managed to find a job as a direct result of borrowing one of the iPads we have available in selected libraries for jobseekers, so we know that libraries are providing really valued support to people in need.”

For more details of opening times during the Christmas and New Year period and various library services, including the Mobile Library, and a Home Library doorstep delivery service for those who may not be able to leave their home, visit www.somersetlibraries.co.uk or contact librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk