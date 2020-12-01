A car ended up in a ditch in Berrow on Monday (November 30th) after its driver lost control.

Police were called to the Ford Zetec in the village’s Coast Road, as pictured here, after the vehicle was reported to have left the road.

Police taped off the partly-overturned vehicle. No-one was understood to have been seriously hurt in the incident.

Berrow’s Coast Road has seen many incidents over the years in which vehicles have ended up in the roadside ditches. In 2014, a bus crashed off the road at the same spot, leading to calls for safety improvements.