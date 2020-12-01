A new pizza restaurant is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

Fireaway, a chain of pizza restaurants, is opening a new store in Burnham’s College Street.

Manager Jay Ramanam told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will be offering a wide menu of design-your-own pizzas to eat in or take away.”

“Customers will be able to build their own pizzas using fresh ingredients and a range of bases, then have them baked in our stone oven.”

“You decide the ingredients in your pizza – it’s great fun and you’re fully in control.”

Fireaway Pizza started as a single shop in London in 2016. Since then it has grown to over 40 restaurants covering London, Surrey, Kent, Leicester, Stoke On Trent and Scotland.

 
