Improvements to pedestrian safety around Churchfield School in Highbridge have started this week.

Somerset County Council is improving the footpath on Burnham Road, adding built-out kerb lines to improve visibility and a new zebra crossing.

The work will be carried out with temporary traffic lights; they are expected to be in place for three weeks from 30th November.

The traffic management is also planned to be in place for 24 hours a day, although efforts will be made to lift it at weekends if the site can be left safely. This work is being done now to minimise disruption ahead of the 2021 holiday season.

Councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This work on Burnham Road is going to improve the safety of all pedestrians around the school, which is very busy in peak times.”

“This may be disruptive in the short-term, but it will allow our teams to build a layout that will be of immense long-term benefit for all. The lights are in place for three weeks, so I would encourage people to plan ahead.”

There will be some minor parking restrictions in the area, but every effort will be made to keep the duration of the works to a minimum.