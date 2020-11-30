A new florist shop offering personalised flower arrangements is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Julia’s Flowers is opening in College Street when the lockdown ends on Wednesday December 2nd.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Julia Newman says she is looking forwards to opening.

She has been making flower arrangements for 36 years and been delivering flowers to people in the area during this year’s pandemic.

She said: “I don’t want to be known just as a florist, but as someone who listens to people’s individual stories to give them the flowers that they want.”

“I want to get to know people, and their families, and give a personal touch. Through lockdown I was picking up a lot of work and I was getting a lot of compliments from people.”

“People were telling me I should open up a shop, so I thought why not do it?”