Fire crews have rescued a horse after it became stuck in a water-filled ditch in Wedmore on Sunday (November 29th).

Crews were called just after 10.30am to Cocklake, Wedmore where the animal was reported to be in a “distressed” state.

A spokesman said: “Fire Control received a call to reports of a horse being trapped and in distress within a rhyne.”

“One fire engine from Cheddar and the Specialist Rescue Team from Bridgwater were quickly mobilised to Wedmore and on arrival confirmed the horse to be trapped within a field drain.”

“Crews released the horse using a lifting device, a local telehandler, small tools and crew wearing water rescue PPE.”

“A vet was also on site in order to tend to the horse.”