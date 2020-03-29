A Burnham-On-Sea father and son team are aiming to bring some fun to family homes in the area today (Sunday) when they present their online gameshow.

James Panter and Dawson Panter-Wray, 13, have put together the game using the power of social networking and live streaming.

Based on the game of ‘Go Fetch’ or ‘Bring me, Bring me’ they will allow family groups to play against each other in a series of challenges against the clock in their own homes to become the champion team playing ‘Go Fetch Live’.

James worked as an entertainments manager in the area for many years and has a background in creating audio-visual gameshows for the holiday park industry using computer and display technology. Dawson has a host of skills using IT in different ways and as part of the Jill Dando News team at TKASA has introduced video and live streaming to their coverage.

James told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ‘‘We wanted to combine these skills to make a live show that people could join in with and bring them together in a fun and enjoyable way during these unusual times of isolation. We thought this would be something we could do online and so we have created this.”

“Using Facebook, up to 20 teams will be able to play against each other on Sunday afternoon at 3pm when the game goes live for the first time.”

“Groups should be of at least 3 people and have two devices that can access Facebook. One to watch the show and the other to interact with it. If you want to play then visit the page on Facebook at facebook.com/gofetchliveTV and send us a photo of your team along with a team name before 1.30pm Sunday afternoon and then be ready to play at 3pm. The game will last approximately 45mins.”

“The first 20 teams who register will be able to play but anyone else can watch the live stream and see what it’s all about.”