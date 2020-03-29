The manager of Brent Knoll’s RSPCA animal centre is set to do an online head shave in aid of the charity.

Nikki Tutton hopes to raise over £3,000 for the animal charity and plans to do the head shave at 12 noon on Monday 13th April.

She says: “The Coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting human day-to-day living, but animal welfare charities are suffering too.”

“All our charity shops are closed and the daily income that Brent Knoll Animal Centre relies on has instantly dried up.”

“Raising £1,000 equates to just one day’s running cost of the Animal Centre. Anything above that would be amazing as nobody knows how long we are going to be faced with fighting this virus.”

“Don’t forget, keep a watch on my total and tune in on 13th April at 12 noon – and please donate.”

See more details online here.