Would-be volunteers in Burnham-On-Sea area can still help communities and those most in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The five councils in Somerset – Somerset County Council, Mendip District Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council, South Somerset District Council and Sedgemoor District Council – are working together to co-ordinate a countywide network of support for the county’s most vulnerable people.

If you would like to volunteer, Spark Somerset has set up a website where people who want to offer help can register their interest at https://www.corona-helpers.co.uk/.

Volunteers are advised not to enter homes, to keep a two-metre distance from the person they are helping, to wash their hands before and after a delivery and to wear protective gloves throughout. It is also advised to cancel and make alternative arrangements if the person they are supporting is feeling unwell.

Further advice and guidance for community groups can be found at https://www.sparksomerset.org.uk/guidance-cov-19-groups

“Somerset County Council recognises how critically important the work of volunteers and local charitable groups is at this time, and we thank them for all the support provided so far,” said a spokesman.

The Council is also supporting the Somerset Community Foundation’s Coronavirus Appeal and has given £50K to the campaign. Anyone who wants to donate can do so at https://www.somersetcf.org.uk/appeal