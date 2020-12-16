A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out to tackle an early morning blaze in Cheddar on Tuesday morning (December 15th).

Crews were called to Lower North Street, Cheddar at 5.32am.

“One fire engine from Cheddar and one from Wells were initially sent to a report of a fire in a bedroom of a flat.”

“Fire control then received a further call indicating that the fire was spreading, so sent a further two fire Engines from Blagdon and Winscombe.”

“On arrival crews confirmed the block contained 24 flats, with one flat was well alight and they requested further assistance, as not all persons were accounted for.”

“Further fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea and Glastonbury, as well as a Command Support Unit from Street and and an Incident Support Unit from Bovey Tracey, were sent.”

“All persons were accounted for, the main fire in the flat was extinguished and crews were damping down, checking for fire spread.”

Pictured: The charred, damaged building after Tuesday’s Cheddar blaze (Photo: Burnham On Sea Fire Station)