A well-known Burnham-On-Sea resident has passed away following a brave battle with Cancer.

Di Barnard – who worked for many years as a Community Nurse in East Brent and was a former Chairman of Burnham Area Evening Flower Club – passed away early on Sunday (December 13th).

She and her husband Mike lived for 25 years in Mark before moving to Burnham-On-Sea in 2000.

A message announcing her death which she had written before going into a local hospice was posted on social media by Mike on Sunday.

In it, Di writes: “Mike is going to post this on Facebook after I’ve left you all. I don’t want you to grieve over my passing but celebrate the life that I have lived which has been long and enjoyable and I have a kind and caring, beautiful family and lots of true friends who we have made over our time.”

“I’ve known this is coming as the cancer is getting very aggressive and want to leave in a happy state so please remember me in your thoughts… please toast absent friend. Love you, all Diane.”

Di was a keen flower Arranger and was on the Rota for Wells Cathedral as a helper as well as helping out with many local flower festivals.

Last year, we reported here that the couple had received a card from The Queen congratulating them on their 60th wedding anniversary, pictured above.