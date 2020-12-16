Burnham-On-Sea Police have arrested four people following an early morning Police chase in the town this week.

The suspects were caught on Monday morning (December 14th) after a stolen vehicle was stopped by a police stinger – a strip of spikes laid across the road to puncture tyres.

Police dogs, the Police helicopter and tactical support teams joined the pursuit.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, a Police spokesman says: “At approximately 4.40am on Monday (December 14th) a driver failed to stop a vehicle for police in the Stoddens Road area of Burnham-On-Sea.”

He adds: “Officers followed the vehicle, which was stopped on the A39 in Coxley. The vehicle was also reversed into a police car.”

“A 17-year-old male, who was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police, has been released under investigation.”

“Three other people were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.”

“No injuries were reported.”

Pictured: Police photos of the incident after the four arrests were made