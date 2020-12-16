Christmas has been celebrated during a series of fitness classes in Berrow this week which aim to help people aged over 60 get more active in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Originally launched at the start of the year, the socially-distanced classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength) intend to help older residents remain active for as long as possible.

The sessions had to stop during November’s second national lockdown, but have since been given a green light to re-start.

They are run by Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and decided to retrain as an instructor so she could deliver exercise classes to older people.

Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sadly my Over 60s Exercise Class at Berrow Village Hall had to stop during National Lockdown 2 as we were required to follow Stay Home measures.”

“Happily, after waiting for final clearance from the Government and Sport England, I was able to re-open the class for a couple of sessions in December.”

“We had a jolly festive time moving to the lively beats of classic Christmas songs including Shakin Stevens, Chris Rea and Johnny Mathis. You might spot a few Christmas jumpers and hats too!”

She adds: “Regular exercise has a scientifically proven positive impact on physical and mental health. In these times of uncertainty, exercise makes us feel happy, it’s a fantastic moodbuster, it reduces anxiety and it keeps us connected.”

“The safety of my class members is my priority and the classes have been assessed to be COVID secure. We are following guidelines from the government and venues which include hand hygiene, adequate air flow through the building and social distancing.”

“Exercise classes are exempt from the Rule of 6 and so we are still able to exercise safely even as Somerset has moved into Tier 2.”

Two further classes will be held on Thursday 17th December at 10 am and 11.30 am, then after a Christmas break classes will re-start on 4th and 7th January 2021.